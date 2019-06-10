KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi stops car midway to thank his supporters : Watch Video

Jun 10, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Congress President Rahul Gandhi stopping his armoured vehicle in the middle of the road to meet and thank his supporters in Wayanad.

The sliver-coloured car, part of a cavalcade of security vehicles, was pulled up right next to Rahul Gandhi’s supporters who appeared to be in high spirits.

The roadshow was part of Rahul Gandhi’s thanksgiving tour in Wayanad after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The moment Rahul stepped out of his vehicle, the crowd erupted in joy and started shaking the Congress President’s hand. Some even tried to hug him but were stopped by security officers who emerged from other vehicles.

Tags

Related Articles

thunderstorm kills

Death toll in thunderstorm and lightning reaches 33: High alert in South India

May 29, 2018, 10:24 am IST

Amid parties crying for EVM’s reliability, Paper trails matched EVM results

Dec 19, 2017, 05:03 pm IST

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7 with 48MP rear camera : Price and Specs

Jan 11, 2019, 04:22 pm IST

Here is M.V Jayarajan’s Idea for Stopping Bogus Voting. Check it Out

May 18, 2019, 07:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close