Rahul Gandhi stops car midway to thank his supporters : Watch Video

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Congress President Rahul Gandhi stopping his armoured vehicle in the middle of the road to meet and thank his supporters in Wayanad.

The sliver-coloured car, part of a cavalcade of security vehicles, was pulled up right next to Rahul Gandhi’s supporters who appeared to be in high spirits.

The roadshow was part of Rahul Gandhi’s thanksgiving tour in Wayanad after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The moment Rahul stepped out of his vehicle, the crowd erupted in joy and started shaking the Congress President’s hand. Some even tried to hug him but were stopped by security officers who emerged from other vehicles.