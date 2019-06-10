SPECIAL STORY; This “appa” from Chennai is father to 45-HIV positive children

Soloman Raj who runs the “Shelter Trust” provides a shelter to the abandoned children who are thrown away by the families for being HIV infected. They popularly call him “Appa”.

He claims that the good work he does gives him satisfaction and pleasure especially when the children or we could say the refugees refer to him as appa.

Solomon provide them every facility he could give which ranges from education, medical care training in crafts, and a lot which is available in this current scenario.

It has to be noted that many of them are getting enrolled in Class XI and Class XII and seven of them even pursuing their graduation in various streams.

Solomon has asserted that he was inspired to help the HIV positive children as he had no children even after 8 years of marriage.

“Now I am a father to 45 HIV positive children and it gives me great satisfaction when they call me ‘Appa’. There are many financial problems as there are expenses on their health, education etc. These children have health issues and the condition turns serious anytime,” he says

“I came here in 2016. I want to become a doctor and help other children. HIV positive children are in no way less than normal children,” says a girl who have been living in the shelter for the past few years.