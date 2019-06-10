Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Surprising Incident, This is how a 26-year-old man from Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries

Jun 10, 2019, 10:58 am IST
The jaw dropping event happened in Bihar , where a 26 year old man had survived 18 bullet injuries. The same was saved after a seven hour long operation.

The astonishing man is identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh. He was shot and attacked by unidentified assailants under the Sitamarhi’s Suppi police station area. The mishap has been asserted by superintendent of police.

When the assailants managed to escape, the passers by rushed Singh to a nearby clinic.

Singh has criminal antecedents and had recently come out of jail on bail says police.

“When Singh was brought to the nursing home, he had bullets in his chest, legs, hands, abdomen, kidney, spleen and liver. His pulse was dropping and had a low blood pressure. At present, there is bleeding from his lungs,” said Dr Varun Kumar.

 

