This is why Chris Hemsworth aka ‘Thor’ named his daughter ” India “

Chris Hemsworth now REVEALS the reason behind naming his daughter India. He was in India last year for his next venture “Dhaka”. The film was shot in Ahmedabad and in Mumbai.

In a recent interview done with IANS, the star has revealed why he has named his daughter India.

“My wife (Elsa Pataky) spent lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from,” Hemsworth told IANS during a group interview while promoting his Sony Pictures’ project “Men in Black: International” here.

Apart from daughter India Rose, Hemsworth shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan with Pataky.

“I love the place and the people. Shooting there… There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people he asserted about the desi nation.

Currently Hemsworth is excited to take his upcoming enture to take the legacy of the Men In Black franchise