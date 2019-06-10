Two decades of glorious service: Story of CIAL

Twenty years ago Cochin witnessed a milestone event. On June 10th 1999 the first passenger flight landed on the heart of this city from Saudi Arabia. The Air India flight had twelve cabin crew members of which nine were Malayalees. The inflight supervisor was C Jayaram, a native of Edapally. Jayaram recollects those proud moments afresh. P N Sashidharan, Rajeev Menon, C D Thomas, Sheela Thomas, P Murali, T V Gopinath were on board as crew members. When flight landed in Cochin Jayaram felt a lump in the throat.

The entire people on board got a warm welcome by the then minister S. Sharma and CIAL Director V J Kurian. Jayaram says that the first flight to Cochin was the memorable event in his 37 year long career in Air India. Everyone was exited for the journey. It was a Mumbai- Dohrain- Cochin flight. As a native of the city I was double happy added Jayaram who has settled in Ayapankavu. He retired from the service in 2007. His family includes wife Lakshmi, daughter Kavitha and son Nisanth Nair who is a flight instructor.