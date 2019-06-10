Two-year-old boy stuck in Borewell : Watch Live Streaming Of Rescue Operation

A Two-year-old boy, stuck in a 150-foot-deep borewell in Punja. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been working day and night in a tunnel that was dug parallel to the abandoned borewell.

The Indian Army personnel has also been rushed to expedite the rescue operation. Fatehveer had been trapped in the borewell in Punjab’s Sangrur since Thursday. On Sunday, the rescuers said they were close to reaching a boy who has been stuck for over 90 hours. A team of doctors and ambulances have been stationed at the spot to provide emergency aid.

The rescue operations entered its fifth day on Monday. Today, June 10, Fatehveer Singh turns two-year-old. Reports inform that there was no official confirmation about the health of the child. According to his mother Gagandeep Kaur, the child stumbled into the borewell that was covered with cement bags at around 4 p.m. on June 6.