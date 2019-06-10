UAE adopts a new law to improve the quality of life

The UAE government has decided to adopt a new law to improve the quality of life in the country.

The UAE cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, adopted the ‘National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031’ during its meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

One of the most important initiatives is the development of the first ‘National Wellbeing Observatory’ to support the policymaking process.

.@HHShkMohd: During a cabinet meeting I chaired at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi today, we approved a strategy aimed at improving wellbeing in the UAE, with 90 projects related to physical, psychological & digital health & enhancing the appeal of living in our cities. pic.twitter.com/axgvMPt4zE — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 9, 2019

The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 aims to make the UAE a world leader in quality of life through a number of strategic objectives and initiatives.

It also aims to promote an integrated concept of wellbeing, thus supporting the vision of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

The Strategy is based on a national framework of three main levels – individuals, society and the country.

.@HHShkMohd: We also approved today a federal law on genetically modified products. Executive regulations on the Medical Liability Law were also adopted, which deals with medical errors and the mechanism of complaint submissions in the UAE health sector. pic.twitter.com/1xsq5fVhFh — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 9, 2019

It includes 14 components and nine strategic objectives, which include enhancing people’s wellbeing by promoting healthy and active lifestyles, promoting good mental health and adopting positive thinking.

The Strategy includes 90 supporting initiatives targeting more than 40 priority areas.

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, adopts the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. #UAEGov pic.twitter.com/YRmUeqwy7o — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 9, 2019

It will monitor a number of indicators of wellbeing in the UAE, submit regular reports to the UAE Cabinet, propose training programmes for government employees, and launch of the Academy of Wellbeing future generations, in addition to the formation of a National Wellbeing Council to manage and coordinate the national strategy.