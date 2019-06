3 major airlines of UAE has suspended their services to the crisis ridden African country Sudan. Eitihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and flydubai has cancelled it’s flights to Sudan.

The Abu Dhabi based airline Etihad Airways has suspended its flights EY632 and EY633 between Abu Dhabi and Khartoum until further notice. The Dubai based airliners flydubai and Emirates Airlines had also suspended it’s flights to Sudan.