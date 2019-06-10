Latest NewsNEWS

Veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad passes away

Jun 10, 2019, 01:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

The veteran actor and the playwright Girish Karnad has passed away in Banglore on Monday

The actor was 81 years old and had been suffering from Prolonged illness and was residing in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru.

Karnad predominantly worked in  South India as well as in Bollywood. He rose to prominence with his coming of age of modern Indian play-writing in Kannada.

He made his acting and screenplay debut in 1970 with the Kannada film ‘Samskara’.

Being a Jnanpith Award winner, Karnad was also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Girish who used to take history and mythology to tackle contemporary issues, was helmed by Ebrahim Alkazi, B V Karanth and Alyque Padamsee among others.

Karnad had made his acting as well as screenwriting debut with a 1970 Kannada movie Samskara. The film, based on a novel by UR Ananthamurthy and directed by Pattabhirama Reddy, won the first President’s Golden Lotus Award for Kannada cinema.

Tags

Related Articles

CBI has now become BJP Bureau of Investigation, says Mamata Banerjee

Oct 24, 2018, 03:26 pm IST
jadhav

Favourable ruling in ICJ may not save Kulbhushan Jadhav

May 18, 2017, 03:14 pm IST

‘Desis bobmarleyi ‘: New Species Of Spider Found

Dec 28, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

Varanasi company’s surprise visit in 21 places

Nov 18, 2017, 02:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close