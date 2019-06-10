Veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad passes away

The veteran actor and the playwright Girish Karnad has passed away in Banglore on Monday

The actor was 81 years old and had been suffering from Prolonged illness and was residing in Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru.

Karnad predominantly worked in South India as well as in Bollywood. He rose to prominence with his coming of age of modern Indian play-writing in Kannada.

He made his acting and screenplay debut in 1970 with the Kannada film ‘Samskara’.

Being a Jnanpith Award winner, Karnad was also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Girish who used to take history and mythology to tackle contemporary issues, was helmed by Ebrahim Alkazi, B V Karanth and Alyque Padamsee among others.

The film, based on a novel by UR Ananthamurthy and directed by Pattabhirama Reddy, won the first President's Golden Lotus Award for Kannada cinema.