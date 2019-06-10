Why does Siddhu meet Rahul and Priyanka? Something is rotten in the state of Punjab

Internal politics is raging in Punjab. Navjyoth Singh Sidddhu was removed earlier from ministry and advisory committee by the Punjab CM Amareendar Singh. Siddhu met Rahul Gandhi and handed over a letter that explains the problems in party in Punjab. Siddhu also came across AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Sidhu said that the CM was blaiming him for the failure in Loksabha election and he stayed back from Cabinet meeting. Sidhu was resigned to new department after that. He showed his protest through the letter. Amareendar Singh has formed eight advisory committees to bring new ideas in the state and Sidhu was not included in any of them. He was the minister of local government in Amareender’s ministry.

Amareender accused that Sidhu was acting as a super chief minister. He blamed Sidhu for the failure saying that his department was ineffective in urban areas. Sidhu and Amareendar fought publically which weakened the party too. Sidhu says that Amarennder has intervened not to allot seat for his wife in elections. Sidhu stayed away for twenty days in campaigning. The veteran cricketer and commentator said that his performance is not ignorable to anyone.