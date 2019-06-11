Prime Minister Modi will over Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly over the air space of Pakistan. The Pakistan government has announced that it will allow the flight carrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fly over the air space of Pakistan.

Modi will fly over Pakistan to visit Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on June 13-14. India has officially demanded this to Pakistan.

Earlier India has denounced Pakistan’s suggestion of having a bilateral meeting at the SCO summit venue.

Pakistan has closed it’s air space to India after the Balakot airstrike on February 26. This is the first time that the country is opening its air space to Indian flight.