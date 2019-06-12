NEWS

Bihar to punish sons and daughters who abandon their elderly parents

Jun 12, 2019, 02:58 pm IST
The Bihar Cabinet under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar has made the most innovative social advancement that marks to punish sons and daughters who abandon their elderly parents with a jail term

The proposal of Bihar social welfare department has provisions for punishments which would even lead to  imprisonment if wards do not look after their parents properly in their old ages.

The cases will be register will be non bail if the complaint is receive form elderly parents.

Many other decisions were also taken during the cabinet meeting that took place on Tuesday.

