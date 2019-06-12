Dileep introduces ‘sand artist’ to everyone : Video

Malayalam superstar Dileep made a surprise by introducing a sand artist to the stage. Dileep surprised the guests at the audio launch event of yet to release Malayalam film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal.

The audio launch of ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal was held at IMA Hall, Kaloor in Kochi. Dileep was the chief guest of the proud event. The star-studded event was started with a sand art display.

Dileep while talking about the film called Nouphal, a sand artist to the stage and introduced him to the guests. Nouphal has recreated the event and the guests attending the event in the sand. And Dileep was so impressed by the artist’s talent.

Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ is the third film directed by Eastcoast Vijayan after critically acclaimed Novel and Mohabath. The film portrays a triangular love story and is narrated in giving emphasis to both humour and romance.

Newcomer Akhil Prabhakar plays the lead role in the film. Sivakami and Sonu play the female lead. The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Nedumudi Venu, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hareesh Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker, Bijukuttan, Noby Vinay Vijayan, Jayakrishnan, Vishnupriya and Subi Suresh.