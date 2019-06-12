Modi government announces scholarships to 5 crore minority students

Modi government has decided to provide scholarships to 5 crore students in the next 5 years, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Tuesday.

“To ensure socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities especially girls through ‘3Es- Education, Employment & Empowerment,’ various scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric, merit-cum-means etc will be provided to 5 crore students in next 5 years,” Naqvi said while addressing the 112th Governing Body and 65th General Body meetings of Maulana Azad Education Foundation at Antyodaya Bhawan in the national capital.

While chairing the meeting, Naqvi said the Centre has proved to be a “government of authority, justice and integrity”.

“Modi government has created an atmosphere of healthy inclusive growth by eradicating the “disease of communalism” and appeasement politics,” he added.

The government is committed to “Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvsparshi Vishwas” (inclusive growth with trust), he added.

Naqvi said girls from minority communities who have dropped out of school will be linked to education and employment through “bridge courses” from reputed educational institutions of the country.

Madrassa teachers across the country will be trained by various institutions in mainstream subjects such as Hindi, English, Maths, Science and Computer so that they can impart mainstream education to the madrassa students, Naqvi told reporters after the meeting.

The madrassa programme will be launched next month, he said.