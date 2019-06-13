A teenager will compose music for Mohanlal’s film ‘Baroz’

A teenager will compose music for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut film ‘Baroz’. Teenager Lydian Nadhaswaram will be composing music for this 3D film. Lydian Nadhaswaram is only 13-year-old. He has started the works of the movie.

Lydian, is the son of Tamil music composer Varshan Satheesh is a student of AR Rahman’s academy. He shot to fame when he won the CBS talent show ‘The World’s Best’ where he received a million dollar prize money. He defeated a team from Korea.

He played the classical piece ‘The Flight of the Bumblebee’ in not just the regular speed but in much faster variations as well which left both the judges and the audiences stunned. Lydian played the composition at 325 beats per minute which is almost double the speed of a normal pianist.

‘Barroz’ scripted by Jijo Punnoose is based on a mythical story set in the Portuguese backdrop. It is a story about an innocent ghost named Barroz. Mohanlal is playing the titular character. Barroz is said to be a mythical figure who was the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years.

Ace cinematographer KU Mohanan will be handling the camera for this 3D film. The movie is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.