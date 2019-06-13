BSNL launches Abhinandan-151 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL has launched a new Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan called ‘Abhinandan-151’.

The new prepaid plan brings unlimited calls, 1GB daily data, and 100 SMS messages per day for 24 days. The Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan is available across all BSNL circles and unlimited voice calling benefits are provided for all regions, including in the Delhi and Mumbai circles.

The Abhinandan-151 prepaid recharge plan comes days after the state-owned telco launched its *121# BSNL My Offers service that is designed to suggest the best special tariff vouchers.

Through the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL offers a plan validity of 180 days. This means the plan is valid for 180 days. However, the benefits that are bundled with the new offering are available for 24 days.

As per the benefits, the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network, including in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan also offers 1GB data per day that comes to 24GB data in total. Furthermore, there is a quota of 100 SMS messages per day.

The official BSNL website has listed the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan as the Abhinandan-151. The plan notably comes as a promotional offer that is available for 90 days starting from Thursday, June 13. Moreover, it is applicable for new migrated, and existing BSNL connections.

Telecom Talk first spotted the Rs. 151 prepaid recharge plan, though Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence on the BSNL site.