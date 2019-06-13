Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Chandrayaan-2 , will be headed by two women making it a first for the country’s lunar mission

Jun 13, 2019, 01:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chandrayaan 2, which is considered as prestigious exploration mission, will be headed by two women making it first for the country’s lunar mission.

According to the reports, M Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal will be the Project Director and Mission Director respectively,

The report has been asserted by the ISRO on Wednesday.

M Vanitha , the project Director is said to be the first woman to hold such kind of vital position it is asserted that she will be looking forward the information regarding hardware and other aspects of the project.

“We only looked at the fittest person for the job, and it so happened that it was women here. It didn’t make a difference for us,” said ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

This is the third outer space exploration mission for ISRO after Chandrayaan 1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission.

 

Tags

Related Articles

‘Menstruating Durga’ Comes Ahead Of Navratri Puja; Artist Threatened

Oct 2, 2018, 10:52 am IST

US Asks India Not to Buy Oil From Venezuela

Mar 13, 2019, 07:37 am IST

Sunny Leone shares first teaser of “Hollywood Wale Nakhre” : Watch Here

Feb 13, 2019, 07:52 pm IST

PM Modi suspects the interest of Pakistan in Gujarat elections: Here is the list of persons participated in the party arranged by Iyer to honor Pakistan officials

Dec 11, 2017, 10:20 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close