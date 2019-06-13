Chandrayaan-2 , will be headed by two women making it a first for the country’s lunar mission

The Chandrayaan 2, which is considered as prestigious exploration mission, will be headed by two women making it first for the country’s lunar mission.

According to the reports, M Vanitha and Ritu Karidhal will be the Project Director and Mission Director respectively,

The report has been asserted by the ISRO on Wednesday.

M Vanitha , the project Director is said to be the first woman to hold such kind of vital position it is asserted that she will be looking forward the information regarding hardware and other aspects of the project.

“We only looked at the fittest person for the job, and it so happened that it was women here. It didn’t make a difference for us,” said ISRO Chairman K Sivan.

This is the third outer space exploration mission for ISRO after Chandrayaan 1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission.