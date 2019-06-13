KeralaLatest News

Congress MP K.Sudhakaran threatens police

Jun 13, 2019, 04:13 pm IST
Congress MP from K.Sudhakaran has threatened Kerala police. He while addressing the protest march against the police’s negligence towards the attack against COT Nazeer, the CPM rebel.

The police have a double standard on cases against CPM hand Congress. The police have one justice to CPM and others. If this continues will take law on hand said K.Sudhakaran the Congress MP from Kannur.

The Congress district committee president Satheeshan PAcheni has observed a fast demanding impartial investigation in the case of assault against former CPM leader COT Nazeer.

