Conservative party: Boris Johnson tops first ballot in leadership contest

Former cabinet minister Boris Johnson has bagged the highest number of votes in the first ballot to select the next Prime Minister and Conservative party leader. He received 114 votes.

Jeremy Hunt, who came second got only 43 votes and Michael Gove came third with 37 votes. He is followed by Dominic Raab in fourth place with 27 votes, Sajid Javid fifth with 23, Matt Hancock sixth with 20 and Rory Stewart in the last place with 19.

Three contenders – Mark Harper, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey – were cracked out of the election after failing to secure the minimum requirement of 17 votes.

The two most popular MPs from among the seven will be put to Tory party members in a final vote later this month. The winner of the contest who will succeed Theresa May is expected to be announced in the week of 22 July.