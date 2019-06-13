Latest NewsIndia

Cyclone Vayu moves away from Gujarat coast

Jun 13, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Less than a minute

Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat as it has changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea, the weather department has said. However, the western coast continues to be on high alert as strong winds and rough seas are expected for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Over three lakh people were evacuated from coastal Gujarat and the Union Terriroty of Diu on Wednesday. As many as 52 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to say that the centre was constantly monitoring the situation.

Tags

Related Articles

Receptionist arrested for molesting flight attendant in guest house

Dec 19, 2017, 07:12 pm IST
Siddara

Siddaramaiah sends legal notice to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

May 7, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

lovely chemistry of Jhanvi Kapoor with charming boyfriend Akshat Rajan

Mar 10, 2018, 08:32 pm IST
congress rally

Congress Stages Huge Rally Demanding More Reservation For Muslims

Jul 3, 2018, 08:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close