Cyclone Vayu moves away from Gujarat coast

Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat as it has changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea, the weather department has said. However, the western coast continues to be on high alert as strong winds and rough seas are expected for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Over three lakh people were evacuated from coastal Gujarat and the Union Terriroty of Diu on Wednesday. As many as 52 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to say that the centre was constantly monitoring the situation.