Ducati launches Hypermotard 950 in India : Price and Features

Ducati has launched the all-new Hypermotard 950 in India at a price of Rs 11.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom India). The new model ships with a 937cc twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11° engine that has been lightened by 1.5 kg. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Hypermotard outputs more power at 114 hp and a flat torque curve peaking at 96Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Hypermotard range has been loved and appreciated by riders who look for a fun and adrenalin-packed motorcycle. The new Hypermotard 950 inherits the sport and fearless characteristics which aligns to the personality of a rider who wants pure fun. It does not confine itself to a supermoto bike alone but rather comes with the performance of a dirt bike and soul of a sports bike. It’s a perfect choice for riders who’re looking for a thrilling yet sophisticated motorcycle.”

The front view of the new Hypermotard 950 comes with the trademark Hypermotard ‘beak’, surmounted by compact headlight with a Daytime Running Light (DRL). Additionally, Ducati has also brought back its iconic twin under-seat exhaust. The new Hyper is also 4 kg lighter compared to the previous model, thanks to a new steel trellis frame with variable-section tubes, new rims, brake discs with aluminium flanges, lightweight Marzocchi forks with aluminium fork bodies/tubes.

It is equipped with a new Marzocchi fork with fully adjustable 45 mm aluminium tubes and stanchions, and 170mm wheel travel. The front braking system features two monoblocs radially mounted 4-piston Brembo M4.32 callipers operated by a radial brake master cylinder with an adjustable 5-position lever. The new Hypermotard 950 also sports a new handlebar, narrower side profile and a new seat, featuring a flat, extended profile and a moderate bulge in the passenger area.

It is equipped with 3-spoke Y-shaped aluminum rims with 3.5″ section up front and 5.5″ section at the rear and is fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires, namely 120/70 ZR17 up front and 180/55/55 ZR17 at the rear.

The Hypermotard 950 is also equipped with Bosch 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), which instantly detects the motorcycle roll, yaw and pitch angle in space. The electronics package includes Bosch Cornering ABS with the Slide by Brake function (with setting 1), Ducati Traction Control EVO (DTC EVO), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO. The Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO is available as an accessory on the Hypermotard 950.

The operating parameters of each control system are associated by default with the three electronic setups, or Riding Modes, available on the Hypermotard 950. Riders have the ability to customize their riding styles and restore the parameters set by Ducati. The handlebar mounts radial pumps with separate front brake and clutch fluid reservoirs (a hydraulic clutch replaces the previous cable-operated one); the design and interface of the 4.3″ TFT display take their cue from the panel on the Panigale V4.