Ethnic Violence: 50 people killed in Congo

In the African country Democratic Republic of Congo, at least 50 people were killed in an ethnic clash. The fatal incident occurred in Ituri province. The death toll may rise up to 60 or 70, said officials.

The real cause of the violence was not known. But it is supposed that ethnic clash leads to the violence. The violence occurred in the area where tens of thousands died in clashes between the Hema and Lendu ethnic groups between 1999 and 2003.

The violence started last Friday and it escalated on Monday, affecting the territory of Djugu north of the provincial capital of Bunia. Many have fleed the region.