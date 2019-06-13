Five CRPF personnel, including two officers, killed in Kashmir Anantnag terror attack

Five CRPF personnel including the officers who were engaged for the pickt duty were attacked and put to death in South Kshmir’s Anantna. The incident happened on Friday afternoon. They were engaged in Vehicle checking when they were attacked.

The CRPF asserted that this is the first attack on CRPF after February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which the Paramilitary force secured causalities.

Reports assert that a PAK terrorist was also killed in the incident. Three CRPF Jawans and Women Pedestrian were injured in the attack.

Al Umar Mujahedeen, has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

But the police believe that Jaish-E-Muhammad who is behind the Pulwama suicide bombing is also behind the current incident.