Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Five CRPF personnel, including two officers, killed in Kashmir Anantnag terror attack

Jun 13, 2019, 07:17 am IST
Less than a minute

Five CRPF personnel including the officers who were engaged for the pickt duty were attacked and put to death in South Kshmir’s Anantna. The incident happened on Friday afternoon. They were engaged in Vehicle checking when they were attacked.

The CRPF asserted that this is the first attack on CRPF after February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which the Paramilitary force secured causalities.

Reports assert that a PAK terrorist was also killed in the incident. Three CRPF Jawans and Women Pedestrian were injured in the attack.

Al Umar Mujahedeen, has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

But the police believe that Jaish-E-Muhammad who is behind the Pulwama suicide bombing is also behind the current incident.

Tags

Related Articles

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP president , growth of BJP under Shah’s leadership

Oct 3, 2017, 06:52 pm IST

In mysterious circumstances, 7 family members including one-year-old baby found dead

Aug 1, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

‘India’s stature in world has risen in last five years’ says union minister S. Jaishankar

Jun 6, 2019, 10:44 pm IST

India to takes on South Africa in Hockey World Cup Opener

Nov 28, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close