ICC World Cup: Rishabh Pant comes in as cover for Shikhar Dhawan

Indian Cricket team has brought in the young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the team as a cover for the injured opener Shikhar Dhawan. Rishabh Pant will reach England on June 14.

The BCCI in a statement said: “Team India opening batsman Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored”.

Shikhar Dhawan was injured during India’s match against Australia may not play in the other matches in the world cup. He has been ruled out of three matches due to a hairline fracture on his left thumb. He has scored a marvellous century in the match against Australia.