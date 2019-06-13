India slips 5 places on Global Peace Index 2019 – Report

India has slipped by four points in an annual global index on peacefulness this year, finishing at 141 among 163 countries, while Iceland remained at the top position, according to a report by an international think tank.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) gauges ongoing domestic and international conflict, safety and security in society, and the degree of militarisation in 163 countries and territories by taking into account 23 indicators. Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) said in a statement.

It is joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark. Bhutan has recorded the largest improvement of any country in the top 20, rising 43 places in the last 12 years, it added.

“India’s rank has moved down to 141 from in GPI 2019 (from its previous position at 136), among 163 countries, and it stands at fifth in the (South Asian) region,” the statement said.

The IEP prepares the GPI report that presents the most comprehensive data driven analysis to date on peace, its economic value, trends, and how to develop peaceful societies, it said.

The 13th edition of the annual report, the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness, also shows that the “average level of global peacefulness improved for the first time in five years”, the statement said.

“However, despite improvement, the world remains considerably less peaceful now than a decade ago, with the average level of peacefulness deteriorating by nearly four per cent since 2008,” the report claimed.