“Should England be banned from hosting Cricket tournaments” asks Sashi Tharoor; Details Inside

With three washouts already (&more due this week), #WorldCup2019 is becoming a damp squib. Should England be banned from hosting cricket tournaments until the world solves climate change or the MCC invests in covered stadia? Their summers are increasingly turning into monsoons! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2019

It seems the Congress leader Shashi Taroor is currently agitated as severe rain lashes out in England where the ongoing ICC World Cup is progressing.

It has been asserted that three matches have been wasted out by the rain.

The rain predictions have also made it clear the the most “looking forward” game which is among India and Pakistan is not good.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said either England should be banned from hosting cricket tournaments until the climate change problem across the world is solved or the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) invests in covered stadiums.

