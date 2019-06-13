Stock market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

In the stock market, the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended it’s trading without a big loss and gain.

The BSE Sensex settled it’s trading at 39,741 which is lower than yesterday’s closing by 15 points or 0.04%. The NSE Nifty closed trading at 11,914. The NSE Nifty showed an upward rally of just 7 points or 0.07%.

The top gainers in the market were M&M, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharati Airtel. The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Indian Oil, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, TCS, Hero Motocorp and HCL Technologies.