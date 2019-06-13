This person is the 1st Indian writer in English to win a Jnanpith Award; Details Inside

Author Amitav Gosh was felicitated with the 54th Janpith Award for his outstanding contribution to the enrichment of Indian Literature in English.

The ex West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, was the chief guest at the event. He has presented the award to the author.

When I started writing many years ago, I could not imagine that the Jnanpith Award would ever come my way. In those days, Indians who wrote in English would think of themselves as marginal, both to Indian and to English literature,” said Mr. Ghosh.

The Jnanpith Award is the highest literacy award in India and is given to only Indian Citizen.

English was later added to the list of languages after the 49th Jnanpith Award.

Even though I write in English, I draw constantly from Bangla and its vast imaginative resources,” he further said. “Communication between languages and across different habits of mind, always require, humility, patience and a willingness to listen,”he said.