United Nurses’s Association fraudulence well planned says Crime Branch

The economic fraudulence related to UNA (United Nurse’s Association) is well planned says Crime Branch. The culprits including Jasmin Shah are included in the fraudulence and cheating says the FIR.

The UNA’s leadership was accused of an economic manipulation worth 3 crores. This was taken place from 2017 to 2019 using the Association’s bank account. The money was handed over to individuals and institutions by making forged documents. This was done for individual benefits. FIR notices that the forged documents created a huge financial loss for the organization.

The case was given by Association’s Vice President Sibi Mukesh and four people were found guilty. Jasmin Shah, Association president, Shobi Joseph, State President, Jithu, office staff and Nithin Mohan, driver are the guilty. The case includes that for forging documents and deception.