Actress quit showbiz become  a nun

Jun 14, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
An award-winning actress has quit showbiz to become a nun. Philippine actress Chin-Chin Gutierrez has selected this different path.

Chin-Chin has quit her 30-year long profession to start her spiritual journey.  Chin-Chin said she has always felt the call to serve the Lord throughout her life. She has joined the Carmelite Sisters and now is known as Sister Lourdes.

Chin-Chin has lost her mother in a fire accident in 2006. Chin-Chin injured in the fire that caught her was overcome the accident. The house got fire again after four years.

Chin-Chin was born to a botanist Dr. Hermes Gutierrez and former Franciscan nun-turned-painter Cecilia Arnaldo.

Chin-Chin rose to fame after acting in many films and television series in 1990. Her main works are “Bakit Labis kitang Mahal”, “Melinda”, “Desaparacido”, and “Di na Natuto (Sorry na, Pwede ba?)”.

