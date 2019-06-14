Latest NewsIndia

Commission for Medical Financial help through online: Aims to bridle fraudulence

Jun 14, 2019, 08:49 pm IST
Online platform has eased the financial transaction. However, cyber crimes are increasing day by day.

It has reached a level where fraudulence is done by requesting money for medical treatment using online media.

As the report came out Health Minister K K Shailaja teacher submitted a request to CM to take immediate action against this. The credibility of such request has to be checked. Minister assured that strict action will be taken against those who involved. Government initiative

WE care is meant for those who are critical and financially backward. Many poor people are benefited through this scheme. The scheme is funded by the government as well as the public. There are many people who are willing to help and We care is a platform that brings this help to the deserving people. Under Social Security Mission the initiative is transparent. The applications are verified and the medical board observes the patient’s health condition. The aid will be given only after checking the financial condition of the patient.

Through We cares’ FCRI account even the NRI’s can transfer money. It has tax relaxation. The financial assistance can be given through the Security Mission’s online payment gateway.

http://www.socialsecuritymission.gov.in

