Fake News: Finance Minister Thomas Issack compliants to DGP

Finance Minister Dr.T.M.Thomas Issack has registered a complaint against the fake news that is being spread in social media against him. The private secretary of IOsack V.G.Manomohan has filed a complaint with DGP Loknath Behra.

In the complaint, the minister has pointed out that some individuals and groups are spreading fake news about him on the issue of cartoon controversy. and the comments posted for these social media posts are aimed at abusing him on the basis of his religion.

Some has spread a fake statement on the name of Issack. A fake statement that Thomas Issack has said that ‘it is absolutely wrong to insult religious signs’ has been spread in the social media.