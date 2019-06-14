Latest NewsIndia

Five Police officials shot dead in Naxal attack

Jun 14, 2019, 08:48 pm IST
At least five officials of the Jharkhand police have been killed in an attack carried out by left-wing extremists in Saraikela district, close to the industrial region of Jamshedpur, on Friday. Security personnel have launched a search operation to nab the Naxal assailants.

The killing of policemen has come as a major setback for the state’s security establishment, which has undertaken a coordinated programme to reduce the operational space for Naxals in the state.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed angst and sorrow over the demise of policemen, saying that their martyrdom would not go in vain.

