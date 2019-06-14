“Happy Married Life” Kerala Man on his mother’s second marriage.; FB post goes viral

The young man from Kerala has took his courage against the stigma about re marriages that prevail in current sceneario. This man from Kerala expressed his extreme happiness when his mother had tied knock with another person and even wished his mother a happy married life. He expressed his stand on the take by his mother through a Facebook post.

In the post it has been asserted that, the lady had been suffering from a abusive marriage that is with the father of the man.

He posted a picture of his mother and her new husband, accompanied by a sweet message in Malayalam, garnering much love from across the country.

Kerala’s Kollam-based Gokul Sreedhar concluded his post on Facebook with this statement and the internet, needless to mention, is all hearts.

A woman who set aside her life for me. She has suffered a lot in what was a disastrous marriage. After getting beaten, when blood dripped from her forehead, I have often asked her why she bore it.

