Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi to meet Iranian President today amid tension in Gulf region

Jun 14, 2019, 01:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

PM Modi will be having a meeting with the Iraninan president Hassas Rouhani. The meeting is arranged on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled on Friday.

The meeting will be held against the US sanctions on Iran as well as Tehran’s partial withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The US recently announced that no fresh waivers will be made into action to the existing importers of Iranian Oil.

The issue  came up during the  meeting between former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif  during he visited  India. After the meeting, Swaraj had said that a decision on buying oil from Iran will be taken after the general elections.

Tags

Related Articles

Director Shankar’s ‘Indian’ sequel will meet Ajay Devgn, to play the villain of Kamal Haasan

Aug 8, 2018, 09:37 am IST

Hearing the actor’s name this actress backed out

Dec 8, 2017, 03:46 pm IST

Fuel prices hikes again , Petrol inches towards Rs 91

Sep 29, 2018, 10:08 am IST

Ministry of Tourism launches Incredible India digital calendar

Jan 24, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close