PM Modi to meet Iranian President today amid tension in Gulf region

PM Modi will be having a meeting with the Iraninan president Hassas Rouhani. The meeting is arranged on the sidelines of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled on Friday.

The meeting will be held against the US sanctions on Iran as well as Tehran’s partial withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The US recently announced that no fresh waivers will be made into action to the existing importers of Iranian Oil.

The issue came up during the meeting between former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during he visited India. After the meeting, Swaraj had said that a decision on buying oil from Iran will be taken after the general elections.