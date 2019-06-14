Prime Minister Modi will chair Neeti Ayog meeting on June 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on June 15. The meeting will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Niti Ayog meeting will be attended by Defence Minister, Home Minister, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Agriculture Minister, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister as ex-officio members.

The meeting will discuss many issues and projects like

rain-water harvesting, drought situation and relief measures, aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture, and security-related issues with a specific focus on Left Wing Extremism districts.

So far, four meetings of the Governing Council have been held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors of the states and union territories and other members of NITI Aayog. The first meeting of Niti Ayog was held on 8 February 2015.