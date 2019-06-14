Malayalam actor Prithviraj has been criticized by a group of people for wishing birthday wishes to Latin American revolutionary Che Guevera.

Today was Che’s birthday. And the actor on his official Facebook page posted a birthday wish for the revolutionary who was killed by US soldiers in Bolivia.

Many people have criticized the actor for wishing a man birthday wishes who has done anything for India.

But many people have praised the actor. Earlier a photo of Prithvi was circulated in the social media in which the actor was shown as portraying Che. It is rumored that it is still from his new film in which he will do the role of the revolutionary.

Che Guevara born on June 14, 1928, in Argentina was killed by US soldiers in 1967 October 8.