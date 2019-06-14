Latest NewsSports

Sachin Tendulkar files 20 million dollar case against Australian company

Jun 14, 2019, 04:30 pm IST
‘Little Master’ Sachin Tendulkar has filed a case against an Australian bat manufacturing company demanding compensation. Sachin has lodged a case against ‘Spartan International’ based at Sydney. Sachin has filed a case on June 5.

Sachin has demanded 20 million Australian dollars ( 9,62,06,765 Indian Rupee) as compensation for using his name and image without prior permission. The company has promised to Sachin in 2016 that they will pay 1 million Australian dollars ( 4,81,04,153 INR).

Sachin has given permission to use his image and name to use as a logo for one year. The company has branded its products as ‘Sachin by Spartan’.

The company has not made any payments from 2018 Septemeber. Then Sachin has canceled his permission. But the company continues using his name to sell their products.

