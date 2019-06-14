Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

Jun 14, 2019, 04:40 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have slipped down in today.

The BSE Sensex has settled at 39,452.07 points that are lower than yesterday by 289.29 points or 0.73%. The NSE Nifty also ended trading slipping down 90.75 points or 0.76% at 11,823.30.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Bharati Airtel, JSW Steel, ZEE Entertainments, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, YES Bank, HUL, HCL Tech, and Hero MotoCorp.

The top gainers in the market were L&T, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, TCS, Bharati Infratel, Adani Ports, Wipro, and Vedanta.

