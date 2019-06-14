Teen accidentally shoots himself while filming TikTok Video : Watch Here

A teenager was killed after accidentally pressing the trigger of a country-made pistol, while shooting a clip for the social video app TikTok in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, police said Thursday. Pratik Wadekar (17) and his relatives were posing for a TikTok video with a country-made pistol one of his relatives had brought, police said.

The social video app claims that it has 200 million users in India, of which 120 million are active every month. Pratik died on the spot during the incident, which took place in the temple town of Shirdi Wednesday evening, police said.

Incidentally, he and his relatives Sunny Pawar (20), Nitin Wadekar (27), an 11-year-old boy and another young man were in Shirdi for the last rituals of a family member, police said.