This village has no electricity 71 years after India’s Independence

The residents of Trishuli Village in Balrampur district have complained of being forced to live in without having electricity for the last seven decades.

Though there are established electric poles in the station they are not receiving any electricity.

There are more than 100 houses in the region.

“Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,” said a 70-year-old local.

They assert in vain that they feel threatened by the scorpions that invade their houses on night.

“Kids are forced to study in the light of lanterns. For that also, they face the issue as there is not enough supply of kerosene in the region. They then burn woods for the light,” said one among the resident .

The villagers had earlier complied about availability of drinking water in the region.

People are using water which are used by the animals. In this condition the chances for getting contagious diseases are considerably high.