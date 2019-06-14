The unauthorized occupants will be evicted from all government quarters soon. The union government will introuce a bill to enforce this in the country soon.

The union cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to introduce a bill to evict all unauthorized occupants from the government quarters in the budget session of parliament which will begin on June 17. The cabinet meeting held on Wednes day has approved the “The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendement Bill 2019.

The new bill will help the officers to evict the people who occupy the government quarters illegally and also in distributing the vacant residence to people who are eligible.

The new bill will replace The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill 2017. In the older bill, the union government has taken up the initiative to evict the occupants from residences. But the new bill enforces the state level officers.