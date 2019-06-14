Latest NewsBusiness

What’s Libra’s connection with Face Book?

Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra will be launched in 2020. The aim is to create a crypto-based platform for money exchange.

Wallstreet Journal reported that Facebook has made a deal with the consortium that includes Uber, Master Card, Visa, and Paypal. Argentina based e-commerce institution called Mercadolibre, Stripe a fintech company, Booking.com are also part of the project. The social media giant looks forward for an international reputation.

The first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was launched in 2008. Almost 2000 of digital currencies are in use. However, the use of it is banned in India.

