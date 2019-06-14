Latest NewsTechnology

Will last 11 years: Xiaomi MI launches LED ‘Smart Bulb’ in India

Jun 14, 2019, 09:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has released it’s LED bulbs in India. Voice assistant services like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant will be available in the bulb. The company claims that the bulb will last for 11 years.

The bulb can be controlled by the MI home App. The bulb will light in 1.6 crore shades of lights.

The bulb is priced 1,299 Rs. In this 300 rupees is for crowdfunding of MI. The LED bulb will be available in all online shopping sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and MI.com.

