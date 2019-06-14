Will last 11 years: Xiaomi MI launches LED ‘Smart Bulb’ in India

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has released it’s LED bulbs in India. Voice assistant services like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant will be available in the bulb. The company claims that the bulb will last for 11 years.
The bulb can be controlled by the MI home App. The bulb will light in 1.6 crore shades of lights.
The bulb is priced 1,299 Rs. In this 300 rupees is for crowdfunding of MI. The LED bulb will be available in all online shopping sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and MI.com.
Mi fans, happy to share that Wi-Fi enabled #MiLEDSmartBulb home device is now available on open sale across https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8, @amazonIN, and @Flipkart! ?
More: https://t.co/tdkipvHAZK
All you need to know.
Review from @IndiaToday: https://t.co/ysT1Gtst7a#Smartliving pic.twitter.com/hQCBJD71qs
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 13, 2019
