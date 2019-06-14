Latest NewsIndia

Will provide house for all by 2020, claims  minister

Jun 14, 2019, 10:06 pm IST
The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri claimed that the government will achieve the target of housing for all by early 2020 instead of its earlier set target of 2022.

He also informed that just before the Lok Sabha election announcement 83 lakh houses are sanctioned. Smart city project is one of the fastest implemented projects in the world, the minister said. The 50 integrated command and control centers in Smart Cities will be operational by the end of December this year, the minister added.

