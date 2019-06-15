Actress Monalisa performs stunts standing on moving bus : Watch Video

Star Plus’ Nazar has taken the action to the next level. Monalisa can be seen standing on a fast-moving bus. She has shared a BTS video of her performing a daredevil action stunt which will leave your jaws on the floor.

Having performed various stunts on the Nazar sets, it was Monalisa’s first time performing such a dangerous stunt for a scene. While sharing the stunt video with her fans, Monalisa writes, “Here Comes #mohana…. ??????… #fearless #lovemywork #actorslife #workworkwork #nazar … Stay tuned for more action-packed videos… and keep watching #nazaronly on @starplus 11pm”.

In a few hours of the upload, the video has gone viral and has crossed over 70,000 views on Instagram.