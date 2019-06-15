CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

After ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’, B.C.Noufal to direct ‘Mayyazhi Stories’

B.C.Noufal, who made his directorial debut through the Malayalam film ‘Oru Yamandan Premkadha’ has announced his second film. His second film is titled as ‘Mayyazhi Stories’.

The film is penned by Salim Ahamed, the award-winning filmmaker. Salim Ahamed the maker of critically acclaimed films like ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ and ‘Pathemari’, is scripting for another filmmaker for the first time.

The film portrays the story of a granny and her grandson.

‘Oru Yamandan Premkadha’ starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role has been a super hit in the box office.

