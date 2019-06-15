Latest NewsSports

Archery World Championships: Indian compound women’s team and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win bronze

Jun 15, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
In Archery, the Indian women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Raj Kaur and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won a bronze medal in the World Championships in the Netherlands today.

Vennam beat Yesim Bostan of Turkey in a tiebreaker shoot off to finish third in the women’s individual compound event.

The Asian Games silver medallist, Jyothi lead the team and shoot six perfect 10s out of eight arrows to seal a 229-226 win.

Vennam is the first Indian to medal in the women’s compound event at the Worlds. This is also her first individual medal at a World Championships or a World Cup.

India is also in the fray for a first-ever World Championship gold medal with the men’s recurve team taking on China tomorrow in a bid to upgrade their 2005 Madrid silver medal.

