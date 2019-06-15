Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Child Protection officials rescue 26 children from biscuit factory

Jun 15, 2019, 02:21 pm IST
The child Protection Officials have rescued 26 children from a biscuit factory in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The children were set free by the Officials and were sent to respective homes.

It has been asserted that the officials will be arranging a counseling section to the rescued children.

“We will do their counselling on Saturday and take action against the factory management.” District Child Protection Officer N Swarnkar said,

Twenty-four children more were earlier rescued by the officials during the drive which started on June 10 and will last till Saturday, he added.

The child Labour ( Prohibition and Regulation) Act , the term child is denied by those who come under the age of 15.

