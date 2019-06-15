CI Navas, who went missing, faced mental pressure from his superior officer alleges wife

Ernakulam Central Station circle inspector VS Navas had faced mental pressure from his superior officer asserted Nava’s wife. She has also asserted that Navas was forced to register fake cases against people several times.

The inquiry team who is headed by the Kochi City deputy commissioner of police questioned all the assistant commissioner of police S. Suresh.

Navas’ wife asserted that he had to had a verbal fight with Suresh over the wireless for not picking the call at 11pm.

“He looked so upset when he reached home around 5 am. He said he had some issues with the superior and told me not to ask anything for some time. He sat alone in front of the TV for a few minutes and then disappeared,” she said.

she made the point clear that she got a personal message from him a few minutes later but could not get him in phone

“I tried to call him immediately after…reading the message but the phone was switched off,”